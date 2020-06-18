COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

