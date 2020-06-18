Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.