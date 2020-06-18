Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

