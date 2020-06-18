Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $679,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

