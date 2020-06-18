Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Korn Ferry worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.