Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $674,000 Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of SPX Flow worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,337,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 898,144 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 448,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after buying an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FLOW stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

