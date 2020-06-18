Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $649,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of FCPT opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

