Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,019 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 136,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

