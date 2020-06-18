Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

CSII stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

