Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 287,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

