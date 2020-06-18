Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,910 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,408,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 304,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 246,053 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 244,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 196,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.68 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

