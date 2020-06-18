Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 17,537 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

BRX stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

