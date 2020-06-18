Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

