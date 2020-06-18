Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Colony Capital earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Colony Capital’s analysis:

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

