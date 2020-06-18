Colliers Secur. Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Garmin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.