Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,905. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,390. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

