Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 6,002,588 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 178,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

