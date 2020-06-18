Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $241.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $382.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

