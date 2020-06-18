Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cobham earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Cobham stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Cobham has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

