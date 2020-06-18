CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.