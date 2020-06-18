Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE NET opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.72. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,727,695 shares of company stock valued at $206,963,632. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

