Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.04, 116,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,661,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,727,695 shares of company stock valued at $206,963,632. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

