Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.13. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 615,031 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 939,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 484,118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

