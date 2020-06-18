Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Clear Leisure earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON:CLP opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 20.23 and a quick ratio of 20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21. Clear Leisure has a 1 year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

About Clear Leisure

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

