CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $2.20 at Cowen

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $1.50 to $2.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

