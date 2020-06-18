CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23, 2,614,021 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,735,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanSpark stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.50% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

