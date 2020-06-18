Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.