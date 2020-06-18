Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

CIR stock opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.95 ($0.38).

In related news, insider Michael R. D. Roller acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($58,546.52).

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

