Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cicero earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cicero stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Cicero has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Cicero alerts:

About Cicero

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cicero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cicero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.