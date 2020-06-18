CIBC Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KXS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.73.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$182.67 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$190.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$165.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.73.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

