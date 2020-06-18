CIBC Raises Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $79.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $46.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

