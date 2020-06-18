Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

