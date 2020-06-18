China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Given News Impact Score of -3.53

News coverage about China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Overseas Land & Investment earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected China Overseas Land & Investment’s score:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Overseas Land & Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

