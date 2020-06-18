China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) versus IMI PLC/S (NASDAQ:IMIAY) Head to Head Review

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and IMI PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30% IMI PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMI PLC/S has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Cable and Communication and IMI PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.33 $4.47 million N/A N/A IMI PLC/S $2.39 billion 1.29 $199.32 million $1.86 12.20

IMI PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Cable and Communication and IMI PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A IMI PLC/S 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IMI PLC/S beats China Cable and Communication on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

