China-Biotics (OTCMKTS:CHBT) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about China-Biotics (OTCMKTS:CHBT) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China-Biotics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About China-Biotics

China-Biotics, Inc is engaged in the research, development, production, marketing, and distribution of probiotics products, which contains live microbial food supplements. It operates in two segments: retail products and bulk additive products. The Company’s retail products include Shining Essence, Shining Sicanel Capsules and Probiotics Protein Powder.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for China-Biotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China-Biotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.