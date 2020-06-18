Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.37. Chemours shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 1,833,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Chemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

