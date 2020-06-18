Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $5.85

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.10 to $5.85 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

CWBHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

