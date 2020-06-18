Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,209 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Cerner worth $57,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

