Centene Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Centene stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

