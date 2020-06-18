Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

