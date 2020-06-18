Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLNXF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

