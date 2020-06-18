Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,493. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.