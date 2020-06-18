CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (CCJI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CCJI opened at GBX 123.25 ($1.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.26. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.05).

In other CC Japan Income and Growth Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £6,050 ($7,700.14).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

