Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.44 and last traded at $130.11, 6,693,676 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,763,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.