Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.28. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.