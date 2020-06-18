Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.60, 1,562,663 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,780,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $440.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cars.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,278,000.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.