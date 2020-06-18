Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $16.53. Carnival shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 65,000 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $13,937,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 806.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

