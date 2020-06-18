CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 8,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.03. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,321,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423,215.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 443,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,755 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

