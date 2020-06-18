Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 212 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $148.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

