Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canfor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $7.96 on Monday. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

